Indian Railways BIG MOVE amid IndiGo flight cancellations, set to run 89 special trains in next 3 days, check full train routes

INDIA
Amid Indigo flight cancellation crisis, the Union government on Saturday announced to run 89 special train services (more than 100 trips) across multiple zones, in the next three days. This decision is also taken due to rise in winter demands. This comes after the prices of the flights soared sky-high, leaving passengers stranded on the airports.
The Central Railway will operate 14 special train services from major cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Nagpur.
The South Eastern Railway has planned special trains to handle the surge in demand following recent flight cancellations.
The South Central Railway is operating three special trains on December 6
The Eastern Railway will operate special train services between Howrah, Sealdah and major destinations.
The Western Railway will operate seven special trains to meet the increased travel demand.
In response to increased passenger demand, Indian Railways will operate additional services from Gorakhpur. To facilitate winter travel from Bihar, East Central Railway will operate special trains from Patna and Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal.
The North Western Railway will operate two Special Fare Special trains on a one-trip basis to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming travel period.
For the convenience of passengers, North Central Railway will operate special trains between Prayagraj and New Delhi.
"To manage the winter rush, a special train will run between Durg and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train 08760 will depart Durg on December 7, and Train 08761 will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 8," according to the Indian Railways.
(With IANS Inputs)