Indian Railways' BIG decision to enhance passenger safety, will install CCTV cameras in...

In a mega drive to enhance passenger safety, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the installation of CCTV cameras in the common movement area near the doors in all 74,000 coaches, an official has said. The CCTV cameras in all coaches will significantly improve passenger safety and deter miscreants and organised gangs who take advantage of passengers. The decision follows the successful CCTV camera trials carried out in the loco engines and coaches of the Northern Railway.

Vaishnaw chairs key meet

Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, and officials of the Railway Board reviewed the progress of CCTV cameras' trials and installation in locomotives and coaches at a meeting on Saturday, according to a statement. The Union Minister has now given a go-ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos. "Each railway coach will be covered with four dome-type CCTV cameras - two in each entrance way, and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras. This will include one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones," an official said.

Railways to explore AI use

Vaishnaw has urged railway officials to ensure that high-quality footage is available even for trains running at over 100 kmph speeds and also under low lighting conditions. The Railways Minister encouraged the officials to explore the use of AI on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission. The statement said the purpose of fitting cameras in the common movement areas of coaches is to improve the safety and security of passengers. While preserving privacy, these cameras will help in identifying miscreants. The modernisation efforts of Indian Railways reflect its commitment towards a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly travel experience, an official said.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).