Indian Railways has announced the blankets, provided to the passengers of the Rajdhani Express, would be cleaned every 15 days, i.e., twice a month. The move aims to ensure hygiene and passengers' comfort.

Notably, the change indicates a major improvement over the previous blanket cleaning schedule, which had been merely once a month. Before 2010, the blankets were sent away for cleaning every three months. However, between 2010 and 2024, the frequency was decreased to once a month.

In addition, the Northern Railway has introduced UV (ultraviolet) ray technology for disinfecting the blankets. At present, this new technology has been introduced as a part of a pilot project and is in practice on the Ranchi Rajdhani and Jammu Rajdhani trains.

The UV ray, using robotic technology, ensures that the linens are effectively and efficiently washed after every use.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar, said the under the new pilot project, UV rays are used to properly disinfect the line, and the technology is yeilding positive results in terms of hygeine and passengers' comfort, as quoted by India TV.

What Ashwini Vaishnaw said about blanket cleaning?

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that blankets are washed every one month, adding that an additional bedsheet is provided in bedroll kits as a quilt cover.

Highlighting initiatives aimed at enhancing hygeine, the minister emphasised on the introduction of new linen sets adhering to upgraded BIS standards, standardized washing equipment, specialized cleaning agents, automated laundry systems and close supervision of laundering processes.