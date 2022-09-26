Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Railways announces special menu for Navratri 2022

On Sunday, the Ministry of Railways announced a special menu for pilgrims taking trains during Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Indian Railways announces special menu for Navratri 2022
Representational Image
The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri. The Railway Ministry made the announcement through a tweet. It said that this special order will be served from September 26 to October 5, and can be ordered from the `Food on Track` app. 
 
“During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the `Food on Track` app, visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323," the Railway Ministry said in the tweet.
 
The 9-day-long Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatasthapana). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus. In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. 
 
Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana`s effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.