Amid the festive season, Indian Railways is operating 7,000 additional special train trips to handle rush Diwali and Chhath Puja. Indian Railways is operating 164 special trains on Wednesday. It ran 136 special trains on Tuesday. The department is running 7,296 special trains this year, which is a significant increase from the 4,500 special trains run last year.

Railways has also implemented special arrangements to ensure passenger convenience, including regulated entry into trains under the supervision of RPF personnel. This measure aims to ensure that travellers reach their destinations on time amid a high demand for tickets. The country is witnessing a massive passenger rush as people try to reach their native places from around the country.

The festive season in India is underway. Diwali and Chhath Puja just is almost here. These two significant festivals celebrated over a span of two weeks, bring joy to millions, but also pose a significant challenge to the transportation sector. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board stated that a substantial number of trains were already running.

"Whenever we observe significant congestion or an increase in demand on any route, we arrange special trains accordingly. Indian Railways has announced over 7,000 additional special train trips, operating from all major stations," Kumar informed IANS.

"We are operating these special trains from locations with high demand, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Surat," he added. Kumar also urged passengers to take advantage of these additional services and exercise caution while boarding and alighting the trains, asking them to cooperate with Railway officials for a smoother experience.

