Indian Railways announces major train number changes: Check new numbers of Garib Rath, Saptkranti Express

Indian Railways is set to change the number of several trains from January 2027, including popular trains like Garib Rath and Saptkranti Express. Check the full details here.

The Indian Railways is set to change the numbers of several popular trains like Garib Rath Express, Saptkranti Express, Shramjeevi Express, and Magadh Express. This revision of train numbers will take place from the first week of January next year. Passengers planning journeys on these trains are advised to check the revised numbers ahead of booking tickets.

Garib Rath and Saptkranti Express to get new numbers

In this revision, two popular trains connecting Bihar and Delhi will have new numbers from January 2027. The Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Saptkranti Express will change from 12557 to 15577, while the return service will get a new number, 15578, instead of 12558.

The Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express will also have a new train number, where the Muzaffarpur-to-Anand Vihar service will change from 12211 to 14031 from January 8, and the return train will now have number 14032 instead of 12212 from January 6.

Full list of trains with revised numbers

Train Existing Number New Number Effective Date Saptkranti Express 12557/12558 15577/15578 January 1 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath 12211/12212 14031/14032 Jan 8/Jan 6 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath 12203/12204 14693/14694 Jan 7/Jan 6 Karmabhoomi Express 12545/12546 15545/15546 Jan 7/Jan 2 Antyodaya Express 22551/22552 15541/15542 Jan 2/Jan 3 Black Diamond Express 22387/22388 13387/13388 Jan 1 Patliputra-Chandigarh Express 22355/22356 13255/13256 Jan 3/Jan 4 Shramjeevi Express 12391/12392 13291/13292 Jan 1 Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi 12365/12366 13265/13266 Jan 1 Magadh Express 20801/20802 18633/18634 Jan 1 Tatanagar-Katihar Express 28181/28182 18187/18188 Jan 2/Jan 1 Ernakulam-Patna Express 22643/22644 16359/16360 Jan 4/Jan 1

The change in train numbers will not take place on a single day for every train, and passengers are advised to check it properly before making travel plans.