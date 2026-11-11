Indian Railways announces major train number changes: Check new numbers of Garib Rath, Saptkranti Express

INDIA
Indian Railways is set to change the number of several trains from January 2027, including popular trains like Garib Rath and Saptkranti Express. Check the full details here.
The Indian Railways is set to change the numbers of several popular trains like Garib Rath Express, Saptkranti Express, Shramjeevi Express, and Magadh Express. This revision of train numbers will take place from the first week of January next year. Passengers planning journeys on these trains are advised to check the revised numbers ahead of booking tickets.
In this revision, two popular trains connecting Bihar and Delhi will have new numbers from January 2027. The Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Saptkranti Express will change from 12557 to 15577, while the return service will get a new number, 15578, instead of 12558.
The Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express will also have a new train number, where the Muzaffarpur-to-Anand Vihar service will change from 12211 to 14031 from January 8, and the return train will now have number 14032 instead of 12212 from January 6.
|Train
|Existing Number
|New Number
|Effective Date
|Saptkranti Express
|12557/12558
|15577/15578
|January 1
|Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath
|12211/12212
|14031/14032
|Jan 8/Jan 6
|Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath
|12203/12204
|14693/14694
|Jan 7/Jan 6
|Karmabhoomi Express
|12545/12546
|15545/15546
|Jan 7/Jan 2
|Antyodaya Express
|22551/22552
|15541/15542
|Jan 2/Jan 3
|Black Diamond Express
|22387/22388
|13387/13388
|Jan 1
|Patliputra-Chandigarh Express
|22355/22356
|13255/13256
|Jan 3/Jan 4
|Shramjeevi Express
|12391/12392
|13291/13292
|Jan 1
|Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi
|12365/12366
|13265/13266
|Jan 1
|Magadh Express
|20801/20802
|18633/18634
|Jan 1
|Tatanagar-Katihar Express
|28181/28182
|18187/18188
|Jan 2/Jan 1
|Ernakulam-Patna Express
|22643/22644
|16359/16360
|Jan 4/Jan 1
The change in train numbers will not take place on a single day for every train, and passengers are advised to check it properly before making travel plans.