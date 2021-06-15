Indian Railways allows you to travel in train even with platform tickets, know how

Many are not aware of the fact that commuters can travel on a train even if they have a platform ticket and it is completely legal.

To travel by train, a reservation has to be made months in advance. There are two types of tickets booked for reservation. Tickets can be booked through the ticket reservation window and online but what to do if you have to travel suddenly? For this, most people consider Tatkal tickets as the only option. But many are not aware of the fact that commuters can travel on a train even if they have a platform ticket and it is completely legal.

Travel through platform ticket

If you do not have a reservation and have boarded the train with only a platform ticket, then there is no need to panic. You can get tickets very easily by going to the ticket checker. This rule has been made by the Indian Railways itself. The person boarding the train with the platform ticket will have to immediately contact Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and get the ticket made for the place where he wants to go.

Know these rules before traveling

Sometimes, in case of full reservation, you might not get a reserved seat but you will be allowed to travel. If you do not have a reservation, then a penalty of Rs 250 along with the cost of your destination ticket will be charged from you. These are the important rules of Railways that you should know before travelling.

Platform ticket

Platform ticket entitles the passenger to board the train. The advantage of a platform ticket is that the passenger will have to pay the fare from the station from where he has taken the platform ticket. The same station will also be considered at the time of collecting the fare. The fare will also be charged from the passenger in the same class in which he is traveling.

What if you miss your train?

If you have missed your train due to any reason, then TTE cannot allot your seat to anyone till the next two stations. This means you can still complete your journey by reaching the station before the train arrives. But keep in mind that after two stations, TTE can allot a seat to a passenger with RAC ticket.

What to do if the ticket is lost?

If you have an e-ticket and after boarding the train, you come to know that you've lost the ticket, then you can get it by paying a penalty of Rs 50 to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).