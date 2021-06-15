Indian Railways allows you to travel in train even with platform tickets, know how

Headlines

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

HomeIndia

India

Indian Railways allows you to travel in train even with platform tickets, know how

Many are not aware of the fact that commuters can travel on a train even if they have a platform ticket and it is completely legal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2021, 08:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To travel by train, a reservation has to be made months in advance. There are two types of tickets booked for reservation. Tickets can be booked through the ticket reservation window and online but what to do if you have to travel suddenly? For this, most people consider Tatkal tickets as the only option. But many are not aware of the fact that commuters can travel on a train even if they have a platform ticket and it is completely legal.

Travel through platform ticket

If you do not have a reservation and have boarded the train with only a platform ticket, then there is no need to panic. You can get tickets very easily by going to the ticket checker. This rule has been made by the Indian Railways itself. The person boarding the train with the platform ticket will have to immediately contact Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and get the ticket made for the place where he wants to go.

Know these rules before traveling

Sometimes, in case of full reservation, you might not get a reserved seat but you will be allowed to travel. If you do not have a reservation, then a penalty of Rs 250 along with the cost of your destination ticket will be charged from you. These are the important rules of Railways that you should know before travelling.

Platform ticket

Platform ticket entitles the passenger to board the train. The advantage of a platform ticket is that the passenger will have to pay the fare from the station from where he has taken the platform ticket. The same station will also be considered at the time of collecting the fare. The fare will also be charged from the passenger in the same class in which he is traveling.

What if you miss your train?

If you have missed your train due to any reason, then TTE cannot allot your seat to anyone till the next two stations. This means you can still complete your journey by reaching the station before the train arrives. But keep in mind that after two stations, TTE can allot a seat to a passenger with RAC ticket.

What to do if the ticket is lost?

If you have an e-ticket and after boarding the train, you come to know that you've lost the ticket, then you can get it by paying a penalty of Rs 50 to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

Eye flu: Easy ways to prevent conjuctivitis

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE