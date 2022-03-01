Ahead of Holi, Indian Railways takes BIG decision on unreserved coaches in trains - Know here

Ahead of the Holi, the Indian Railways will soon re-start trains with unreserved coaches. This will come as a big relief for passengers who want to travel to their hometowns for Holi.

For the uninitiated, unreserved coaches in trains were discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with the decision to bring back unreserved coaches, passengers can travel without reservation as well, just like in the pre-Corona days.

Railways has taken the decision keeping in view the convenience of passengers. Following which passengers will not have any problem in getting a general train ticket.

After this system falls in place, passengers travelling in second-class compartments will be able to buy a ticket after arriving at the station, just like in the pre-Corona days. This will let more passengers travel by trains, now.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also restarted several trains from today (March 1) that were suspended due to the fog in the months of December, January and February. This will bring relief to the passengers of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.