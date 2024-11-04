The development of the super app bears testimony to Indian Railways’ commitment to modernising its services and enhancing the user experience

As part of its plans to launch a'super app' in the last quarter of 2024, Indian Railways is set to combine all passenger services into a single, user-friendly platform. The aim of this initiative is to make travel easier for millions of railway passengers in the country.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) developed the application, which will integrate ticket booking, platform pass purchase, and train schedule monitoring functionalities. Indian Railways is trying to streamline these services to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. The app will be integrated with the existing systems of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that will remain the principal interface for ticket transactions, a senior official confirmed.

Passengers are using multiple apps to book tickets in IRCTC Rail Connect and customer feedback in Rail Madad. This super app is expected to replace a number of different platforms that users can use to manage their travel needs from one place.

With over 100 million downloads for its Rail Connect app, IRCTC is a dominant player in online ticket reservations. Considering the new app will help the company capitalise on its success with ticket sales, which generated over Rs 4,270 crore in revenue during fiscal year 2023-24, it is viewed as a strategic move. IRCTC sees the super app as an additional revenue stream while improving customer service delivery, an official said.

The development of the super app bears testimony to Indian Railways’ commitment to modernising its services and enhancing the user experience. With integration with IRCTC progressing, passengers will soon get more seamless and efficient journey planning. This upcoming launch is set to revolutionise the way millions of Indians travel by train, with features tuned to cater to all aspects of the train travel experience.