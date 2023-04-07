Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to run from April 8; check schedule, route and fare here

Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways is launching a new Vande Bharat Express train on April 8th for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, connecting the IT city, Hyderabad with Tirupati. The semi-high speed train is set to cut travel time between the two cities with a distance of 660.77 km covered in 8 hours and 30 minutes. This train is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana, and the second semi-high speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train's frequency from Secunderabad will be all days except Tuesday, and during its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati, the train is expected to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

The Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express ticket prices will start at Rs 1150 (including GST and Tatkal Surcharge), with the exact fare structure to be announced by the Indian Railways. The train's tentative schedule and timings are as follows:

From Secunderabad to Tirupati (20701) Secunderabad departs at 6 a.m., followed by Nalgonda at 7:19 a.m., Guntur at 9:45 a.m., Ongole at 11:09 a.m., Nellore at 12:29 p.m., and Tirupati at 14:30 p.m.

The Tirupati-Secunderabad route (20702) 15.15 p.m. in Tirupati, 17.20 p.m. in Nellore, 18.30 p.m. in Ongole, 19.45 p.m. in Guntur, 22.10 p.m. in Nalgonda, and 23.45 p.m. in Secunderabad.

Currently, there are 11 Vande Bharat Express trains operational in India, including the New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Amb Andaura-New Delhi routes. In order to offer connectivity for the passengers of Nalgonda and Guntur, the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati is likely to be operated via Bibinagar and Guntur, according to sources in South Central Railway (SCR).

