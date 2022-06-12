Indian Premier League: IPL poised to become world's 2nd most lucrative sports league

File Photo

The media rights auction for the Indian Premier League may bring in a record amount of money for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), if current expectations pan out. Indian Premier League is currently ranked No. 4 in terms of "per match broadcasting costs" after the NFL, EPL, and MLB, although the board expects the IPL to go into second place.

This will be the second jackpot in a row for the BCCI resulting from their five-year cycles, and it will come from the broadcasting industry. In 2017, Star India paid close to $3 billion for the entire rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was a figure unheard of for a cricket agreement at the time.

Given that there are currently 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League and that the length of the league is likely to be extended even further, the media rights contract for 2023–2027 is likely to set a precedent.

The sale of two new franchises earlier this year provided an early indication that Brand IPL is flourishing despite the pandemic dip. BCCI collected a total of $1.7 billion, with the Lucknow franchise selling for 250 per cent more than the basic price.

It's been decided to distribute this time's media rights among four groups: This includes Indian subcontinent television, digital space, a special bouquet of significant matches, and overseas rights for the games in question.

Due to the strong competition for viewers' attention already being waged by the likes of Reliance's Voot, Disney Hotstar, Zee and Sony's OTT platforms, the digital rights cost may potentially surpass the television offer this time around.

Because the Indian Main League isn't played over the course of a whole year, the overall broadcast deal value of the league is much lower than that of the other premier sports leagues.