Indian paracetamols to land in British supermarkets soon

The packets of paracetamol that India sent to the United Kingdom will soon land in British markets. New Delhi is sending medicines to several countries to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. As many as 55 nations that are receiving hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India called it a 'game-changer' drug to deal with the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

Confirming the development, a British High Commission spokesman told Zee Media, "We thank the Government of India for approving the export of 2.8 million packets of paracetamol to the UK. The medicine will be distributed to leading supermarkets and retailers in the UK."

He added, "The coronavirus is the largest threat we have all faced in decades, so it is imperative that we work together to continue global trade and keep the supply chains open. We look forward to continuing to work with India and other countries to ensure that we beat the coronavirus."

Both countries are working under several multilateral forums to fight against the COVID-19 crisis. On April 15, the finance ministers of the G-20 nations agreed on an economic action plan to reduce the global financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The development of the action plan was led by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak together with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

India has also facilitated the return of several British nationals stranded in India. Over 3,700 British nationals have arrived back in the UK so far on charter flights organised by the UK government. At the end of the third round of charter flights announced on Friday, the UK helped over 9,000 people return to their native country.

The British High Commission spokesperson said, "We are looking to arrange additional flights from locations in India where we know there are a large number of British nationals still stranded.’

Asked about the Indian model of containment of COVID-19, the spokesperson said, ‘Like India, the UK has also introduced restrictions on movement to slow the spread of coronavirus, so that fewer people are sick at any one time and our National Health Service remains able to cope. That’s why we are instructing people to stay home, to protect our health service and save lives.’

Over 15,000 people have died in the UK due to COVID-19 and over one lakh people have been infected due to the virus.