Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on January near the 3700 block of Canada Way, Burnaby, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was killed in a targeted shooting in Burnaby, British Columbia. It is believed that his killing is linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on January near the 3700 block of Canada Way, Burnaby, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).



"On January 22, 2026, just before 5:30 pm, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. When police arrived on the scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive,’’ the statement read.



Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby

"Shortly after, officers located a vehicle on fire in the 5000 block of Buxton Street. Investigators are working to determine whether there may be any links to the shooting. While the investigation is still in its early stages, it’s believed the shooting may have been a targeted incident. Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area gathering evidence as the investigation continues."

The victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver, who was known to police. In a statement, Burnaby Police said that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Burnaby following a shooting that has left one person deceased.



According to the police, the vehicle fire was discovered shortly after the shooting, and investigators have confirmed that it is connected to the homicide. Police are actively working to collect more information about the vehicle. "Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation," said the statement quoted Sergeant Freda Fong.



Who was Dilraj Singh Gill?



He was a 28-year-old Indian-origin man and a resident of Vancouver. According to sources, Gill was allegedly linked to the United Nations (UN) gang and the Kang/BIBO group. He had a criminal history of drug-related convictions as he received concurrent sentences for trafficking offences involving crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in 2021. Investigators are exploring whether Gill's murder is a retaliatory strike connected to the January 9, 2026, killing of Navpreet Dhaliwal in Abbotsford. Dhaliwal was reportedly associated with the Brothers Keepers gang, a known rival of the UN gang.