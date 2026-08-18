Indian-origin grandmother with green card detained by ICE after 27 years in US; family demands release

Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin Green Card holder living in the US for 27 years, was detained by ICE in Georgia on Aug 11 despite a judge dismissing her deportation case in May.

On August 11, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, a grandmother of Indian descent who had been in the US for 27 years. She has no criminal history and is a lawful permanent resident, or Green Card holder. She is currently being detained at an ICE facility in Georgia after a US court dismissed her deportation case in May.

Why was she detained?

Vasamsetty was detained during a routine ICE check-in in Charlotte after spending about seven months in India, which the Department of Homeland Security interprets as abandonment of her US residency. Her family contends that she travelled to India to care for her ill parents and contracted COVID-19, leading to a hospitalisation that delayed her return. She eventually returned to the US via Raleigh-Durham airport in February 2023.

Immigration attorney Zoe Wilson said Vasamsetty has been an LPR since 2013. She worked as a special-needs teacher in North Carolina. She is a mother of two US citizen children and grandmother of two. She is also "severely diabetic" and needs regular glucose monitoring and medical care. Vasamsetty's lawyer, Helen Parsonage, indicated that Vasamsetty retained connections to the US, including efforts to buy a home in North Carolina. An immigration judge dismissed her removal case on May 19, 2026, because the DHS did not meet the deadline for evidence submission.

Also read: Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian shuttler beats world no.1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026, here's all you need to know about him

What happens next

After the lawsuit was dropped, Vasamsetty kept up his planned ICE check-ins. According to ICE, she "isn’t a green card holder."Her legal team filed an urgent habeas corpus petition on August 13. Immigration authorities were given three days by a federal judge to justify her detention. Vasamsetty could have a bond hearing in seven days if the judge rules in favour of the government.