INDIA

Indian Navy to induct anti-submarine warfare ship 'Androth' today, check features, other details

The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation. The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Indian Navy to induct anti-submarine warfare ship 'Androth' today, check features, other details
Photo: PIB
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Navy is set to commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event scheduled for Monday at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard. The ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, an official press release from Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation. The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth is a testimony to India's growing maritime self-reliance with over 80 per cent indigenous content. The ship underscores the
Navy's commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and homegrown solutions.

The commissioning of Androth will significantly enhance the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters. It reflects the Navy's sustained emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while also highlighting the vital role of GRSE in strengthening India's maritime security architecture.

Together, these inductions in recent months -- Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth -- reflect the Navy's balanced growth across the spectrum of maritime operations. Above all, they embody the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), with a high percentage of indigenous content, design expertise and homegrown innovation coming from Indian shipyards and industries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

 

