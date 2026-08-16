Indian Navy to get 6 AIP submarines as project 75I moves to CCS, report says

India's long-delayed Project 75(I) involves constructing six advanced conventional submarines for the Navy, with an estimated cost of around Rs 70,000 crore.

India's long-delayed Project 75(I) submarine programme could finally see movement, with the proposal expected to land before the Cabinet Committee on Security in the coming days, sources told NDTV in a statement. The project involves construction of six advanced conventional submarines for the Indian Navy, priced at roughly Rs 70,000 crore.

The submarines are to be built primarily in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai, in partnership with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

The deal has been under negotiation for years, with talks stalling repeatedly over commercial terms and technical specs. A CCS nod would finally clear the way for the contract to be signed and work to begin.

TKMS building Indian ecosystem

Even before a decision, TKMS has been building Indian partnerships.

The German firm signed an MoU with Hyderabad's VEM Technologies to develop, build, integrate and modernise heavyweight torpedoes. TKMS subsidiary ATLAS ELEKTRONIK is also involved, with VEM handling integration under a teaming agreement for tech transfer and a Make-in-India torpedo project.

TKMS has also partnered with *Mumbai-based CFF Fluid Control on anti-submarine warfare systems and is eyeing more tie-ups with DRDO and other Indian organisations.

Focus on tech transfer, not just boats

For India, the deal was never just about buying six submarines. The bigger goal is building domestic capability: construction, maintenance, upgrades, and eventually design. The boats are expected to feature air-independent propulsion (AIP), letting them stay submerged far longer. They may also carry modern sensors, torpedoes, missiles and electronic warfare systems.

Officials are still working out whether the deal allows domestic shipyards to absorb and improve technology, not just assemble parts.

Navy faces submarine shortfall

The delay comes as the Indian Navy grapples with a shortfall in its conventional submarine fleet. The six new boats are meant to boost underwater endurance, stealth, and surveillance amid picking up Chinese submarine activity in the Indian Ocean. MDL earlier built six Kalvari-class submarines with France. The last, INS Vagsheer, was commissioned in January 2025.

India has also operated German-designed Type 209/1500 Shishumar-class subs for decades, several built at MDL in the 1980s. The TKMS-MDL tie-up would renew that partnership with a much heavier focus on Make-in-India and tech transfer.

Assuming CCS approves, next steps are contract signing and finalising workshare, timelines, and maintenance plans.