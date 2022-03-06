Search icon
Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos cruise missile with ‘pinpoint accuracy’ from INS Chennai

The Indian Navy was successful in testing out the BrahMos cruise missile, demonstrating its accuracy and destruction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

The Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai on Saturday, said the Indian Navy officials.

The missile hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres, added the Navy officials. Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess.

The tweet posted by the spokesperson of the Indian Navy reads, “Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

 

 

They reinforce the Indian Navy’s contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours, stated Navy officials. This achievement established the Indian Navy’s ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea when and where required, as per the Navy officials.

The BrahMos was inducted into the Navy and Army from 2006 onwards, but the air-launch version has proven to be much more versatile. Unlike the warship version of the missile, which is slow-moving, the air-missile is fast and has pinpoint accuracy.

(With ANI inputs)

