FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, explains what producer Namit Malhotra conveyed: 'Hollywood ka budget...'

Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana

Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad

Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala

Bangladesh become fastest Asian team to beat Australia in Australia, move past India in WTC points table

Bangladesh become fastest Asian team to beat Australia in Australia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Indian Navy sailor, wife, and two children found dead at home in Mumbai

The deaths came to light on the night of Saturday (August 15), after which police officials reached the site, reports said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Indian Navy sailor, wife, and two children found dead at home in Mumbai
The bodies were recovered from their apartment in Navy Nagar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A sailor of the Indian Navy was found dead along with his wife and two young children at their home in Mumbai. The children were aged two months and three years. The bodies were recovered from their apartment in Navy Nagar -- a high-security cantonment area in South Mumbai's Colaba area. The deaths came to light on the night of Saturday (August 15), after which police officials reached the site, reports said.

"On August 15, we received information that a man was found hanging in Navy Nagar. When we reached the spot, we found one man, one woman and two children dead inside the house," the Mumbai Police said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra, his 28-year-old wife Oma Puranmal Mehra, their 3-year-old son Yash Puranmal Mehra, and a two-month-old infant. According to preliminary investigation, the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide, while the deaths of his wife and children were likely caused by poisoning. All four bodies have been shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. 

The Indian Navy has issued a statement, saying that it is extending all possible help in the investigation. "In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026. Investigation is in progress by the police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same," the force said. Police are awaiting the autopsy report and further investigation is ongoing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, explains what producer Namit Malhotra conveyed: 'Hollywood ka budget...'
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana
Indian Navy sailor, wife, and two children found dead at home in Mumbai
Indian Navy sailor, wife, two children found dead at Mumbai home
2027 ODI World Cup to begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC reportedly plans special tribute
2027 ODI WC to begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC reportedly plans special tribute
Viral video: Couple caught kissing inside wrecked car after accident in Bilaspur, beaten by locals
Viral video: Couple caught kissing inside wrecked car after accident in Bilaspur
Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad
Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement