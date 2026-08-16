Indian Navy sailor, wife, and two children found dead at home in Mumbai

The deaths came to light on the night of Saturday (August 15), after which police officials reached the site, reports said.

A sailor of the Indian Navy was found dead along with his wife and two young children at their home in Mumbai. The children were aged two months and three years. The bodies were recovered from their apartment in Navy Nagar -- a high-security cantonment area in South Mumbai's Colaba area. The deaths came to light on the night of Saturday (August 15), after which police officials reached the site, reports said.

"On August 15, we received information that a man was found hanging in Navy Nagar. When we reached the spot, we found one man, one woman and two children dead inside the house," the Mumbai Police said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra, his 28-year-old wife Oma Puranmal Mehra, their 3-year-old son Yash Puranmal Mehra, and a two-month-old infant. According to preliminary investigation, the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide, while the deaths of his wife and children were likely caused by poisoning. All four bodies have been shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination.

The Indian Navy has issued a statement, saying that it is extending all possible help in the investigation. "In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026. Investigation is in progress by the police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same," the force said. Police are awaiting the autopsy report and further investigation is ongoing.