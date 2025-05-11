Indian Navy deployed with full combat readiness under Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack, forcing Pakistan's Navy into a defensive posture near its harbours.

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, India launched a strategic military operation—Operation Sindoor—to respond to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. As part of this operation, the Indian Navy played a vital role in ensuring the country's maritime security and sending a strong message of deterrence to the enemy.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, stated on Sunday that the Navy was deployed with full combat readiness in the Arabian Sea shortly after the attack. He revealed that the entire naval force, including the Carrier Battle Group, submarines, aviation units, and surface ships, was mobilised within 96 hours of the terror strike in Pahalgam.

"Our forces remained forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets in sea and on land, including Karachi, at the time of our choosing," said Vice Admiral Pramod during a joint military briefing.

The Navy conducted multiple weapons firings and tactical drills to fine-tune its strategies during this period. As a result of this strong naval positioning, the Pakistani Navy was forced into a defensive state, mostly remaining inside its harbours or close to the coastline, as India continuously monitored their movements.

Vice Admiral Pramod added that the Indian Navy’s actions were measured, proportionate, and responsible, and were never meant to escalate the conflict. Instead, they were aimed at preventing any further misadventures from the other side.

“The Indian Navy remains deployed at sea even now, ready to respond decisively to any hostile actions,” he affirmed.

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, a large-scale military response targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Navy's deployment ensured strong maritime security and proved to be a vital part of India's coordinated military response.