In an unprecedented celebration of India’s maritime strength, the Indian Navy will stage a grand Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) on Puri’s Blue Flag Beach on 4th December 2024, as part of Navy Day festivities. This high-profile event will witness the presence of the Hon’ble President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest. The event will also be graced by the Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha, union and state cabinet ministers, military dignitaries, and local citizens.

This marks a significant departure from tradition, with the Indian Navy opting to showcase its capabilities in Puri, a location outside its major naval bases. The choice of Odisha underscores the state’s historic maritime legacy and the Navy’s ongoing efforts to connect with coastal communities.

A Showcase of Modern Naval Power

The Op Demo promises to be a spectacle of military precision and technological prowess. Participating naval units, with a combined tonnage of 90,000 tons, will showcase their ability to neutralize threats from surface, subsurface, and aerial domains within a 300-kilometre radius. More than 3,500 naval personnel will operate the platforms at sea, while 350 personnel will coordinate activities ashore.

The demonstration will highlight India’s indigenous capabilities in defense technology, aligning with the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The Navy’s state-of-the-art systems and platforms exemplify its commitment to bolstering regional security under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) framework.

Connecting Tradition with Modernity

The venue of the Op Demo is steeped in historical significance. Ancient Odisha was a formidable seafaring power, with merchants and sailors embarking on extensive voyages across the Bay of Bengal. These maritime links fostered cultural and trade exchanges with Southeast Asia, leaving a legacy that resonates even today.

By hosting Navy Day in Odisha, the Indian Navy underscores its connection to India’s maritime heritage while demonstrating its modern role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

Strategic Significance

This year’s Op Demo comes at a time of heightened focus on India’s maritime strategy. With growing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Navy is positioning itself as a “Preferred Security Partner and First Responder” in the region. Events like this not only enhance public awareness of naval operations but also reaffirm India’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in its maritime neighbourhood.

The Op Demo will also serve as a platform to demonstrate India’s advancements in defense technology to a wider audience, including domestic policymakers and international observers.

Public Engagement and Naval Outreach

By bringing the Op Demo to Puri, the Navy aims to bridge the gap between the armed forces and the public. Odisha’s coastal communities, historically linked to maritime activities, are poised to witness their naval legacy in a contemporary avatar. Such outreach initiatives help foster a deeper understanding of the Navy’s role in national security and economic growth.

The 2024 Navy Day celebrations at Puri promise to be a unique blend of tradition and innovation, showcasing India’s naval strength against the backdrop of its rich maritime heritage. As the nation’s eyes turn to Odisha’s shores, the event is poised to reinforce the Indian Navy’s reputation as a technologically advanced and operationally versatile force.



(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)