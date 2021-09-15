Indian Navy’s only Helicopter Training School INAS 561 completes 50 years

Headlines

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeIndia

India

Indian Navy’s only Helicopter Training School INAS 561 completes 50 years

The Naval Helicopter Training School was commissioned as INAS 561 on 15th September 1971 at INS Garuda, Cochin.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Sep 15, 2021, 08:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 561 also known as Helicopter Training School(HTS), celebrated its Golden Jubilee at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.  Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Naval Aviation was the Chief Guest for the event which also witnessed participation from many serving and retired alumni of the HTS. INAS 561 is the first and only helicopter training squadron of the Navy and hence the alma mater of all Navy chopper pilots. 

Until 1971, the Indian Navy’s air arm was restricted mainly to Carrier borne aviation - basically, catapult-launched aircraft and the Search and rescue (SAR) flight. A need was felt for a completely Naval oriented approach to helicopter flying, which involved carrier-borne operations, survey operations and SAR operations at Sea. This, finally, took shape with the commissioning of the Naval Helicopter Training School as INAS 561 on 15th September 1971 at INS Garuda, Cochin. 

The squadron was later rebased to its present location at INS Rajali, Arakkonam in June 1992. The year 2021 marks the Golden Jubilee of the squadron, and also 60 years of induction of Chetak helicopters into the Naval Air wing.

A Motorcycle Expedition from INS Garuda, Kochi to INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Commemorative Postal Stamp Release, the inauguration of Chetak helicopter Static Display, flypast by various helicopters of the Indian Navy were undertaken at INS Rajali, to mark the celebrations. 

A Digital publication and a Motivational video depicting the activities and operations conducted by the squadron were released by the Admiral, during the ceremony here. These are meant to serve as a memoir depicting the evolution of the squadron and as an ode to the efforts of all men who have been part of this illustrious journey. Apart from imparting valuable training to budding helicopter pilots, the HTS has also performed numerous life-saving missions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

Isha Ambani proves she is 'daddy's little girl' in viral video with Mukesh Ambani, watch

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE