Indian Navy's MiG-29k aircraft crashes in Goa; probe launched

A MiG 29k aircraft of the Indian Navy on Sunday morning crashed during a routine sortie in Goa. According to IAF officials, there were no casualties.

Reports state that the MiG 29k aircraft crashed at 10:30 AM on Sunday during a routine sortie off the coast of Goa. But the pilot was rescued after he managed to eject himself out safely from the aircraft.

A statement by the Indian Navy informed that the armed forces have commissioned the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

Another MiG 29k aircraft had earlier crashed in Goa in November last year when the left engine of the aircraft flamed out while the right engine had caught fire due to a bird hit. The aircraft had crashed into the rocky plateaus in the outskirts of Verna, 15 km off state capital Panaji. No casualties had been reported.

It can be expected that the inquiry committee will conduct a probe into the incident and formulate reasons for the MiG 29k aircraft crashing during routine sorties in Goa.