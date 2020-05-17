Headlines

Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa rescues 588 Indians stranded in Maldives

Among the returnees include 568 from Kerala and the rest from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Lakshadweep

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 03:13 PM IST

The Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa ship on Sunday evacuated 588 stranded Indian citizens from the Maldives. The Navy ship left Male port in the Maldives on Saturday.

The 588 citizens include - 497 males, 70 women, and 21 children. There were also six pregnant women in the group. Taking to their official handle on Twitter, the spokesperson of the India Navy informed of the successful evacuation and posted, ''Op #SamudraSetu #Phase2 #INSJalashwa arrives #Kochi with 588 Indian citizens embarked from #Male #Maldives.''

 

Among the returnees include 568 from Kerala and the rest from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. This is the second trip of INS Jalashwa, which had earlier come with 698 people on May 12. This is part of Operation Samudra Setu which is the repatriation of Indian nationals from foreign shores by sea.

A total of 1488 Indians from 22 states have been evacuated from the Maldives to date which includes 205 women, 133 pregnant/medical cases & 38 children.

 

 

Those who arrived were screened by health officials and those having any symptoms will be moved to COVID hospitals, while the others will have to be in quarantine at their homes for 2 weeks. Those hailing from other districts will be sent to their home districts in state transport buses. 

An evacuation flights from Male' has also been scheduled for Bengaluru on May 22 and Delhi on May 23.

 

