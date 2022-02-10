Indian Navy lauds school kids' patriotism, gives them tour of Warship and Navy Gunnery school

Recognizing the patriotism of a group of school kids in Kerala, the Indian Navy threw them a surprise - a guided tour of a warship and the Navy's Gunnery school. The video of these kids celebrating India's Republic Day and hoisting a flag outside their small hutment had gone viral. In the video, a kid's grandmother is seen hoisting the tricolor on a wooden stick, following which she leads the children to raise the patriotic slogan "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (Hail Mother India). Owing to COVID-19 restrictions and school closure, the kids had hoisted the flag outside the hutment, where they stay. The kids belong to very modest households and their parents are daily wage workers based in Cherpu village, Thrissur district, Kerala.

Accompanied by their guardians and parents, the students of the CNN Government school were taken from Thrissur to Kochi by the Navy. First, they visited INS Magar, a ship that is used for amphibious operations and is presently stationed at Kochi. Later, they were taken to the Indian Naval Maritime Museum and the Navy's Gunnery Training Establishment INS Dronacharya. The children were also presented were gifts and mementos, besides being served the traditional Kerala lunch fare, known as a 'sadhya'.

According to Commodore VZ Job, Commanding Officer INS Dronacharya, hosting the children and their guardians was the Navy's way of acknowledging the enthusiasm of the kids and the patriotism of the grandmother. On the sidelines of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahosav' (75years of Indian Independence', we wanted to organize a visit that would motivate the kids and be a memorable experience, he said. He also added that it would be great to have such patriotic young kids join the Indian Armed forces, when the time comes.

Welcoming the visitors on board the INS Magar, the ship's Commanding Officer, Commander Hemant Salunke lauded the indomitable spirit of Aminiyamma(the senior citizen seen in the video) and that of her grandchildren and the other kids. He also expressed his joy in welcoming the teachers and principal of the CNN school, for the tour of the ship.

"I came across that video of the kids and grandmother hoisting the flag, I was really touched by the manner in which they showed patriotism from their heart. Seeing their living conditions and the thatched roof hutment, I reached out to the family and assured them financial help in building a proper home. Then, I learnt that these kids belonged to two such houses. After pooling in my resources and via an online fundraiser, we have raised up to Rs 16 lakhs and this sum will be used to build two new homes for these families. The construction work will begin tomorrow(Feb 10th) and is expected to be completed before the monsoon in Kerala, around mid-May" Major Ravi (Retd) told WION. As a retired military officer and former NSG Commando, Major Ravi is a two-time recipient of the President's Gallantry Medal and is also a reputed Director of Military-themed commercial cinema in India.