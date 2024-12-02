Meanwhile, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that the maritime force keeps a watch on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy is hoping to finalise the Rs 90,000 crore deals for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and three additional submarines">Scorpene submarines by next month, announced Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday. Addressing the annual Navy Day press conference, Admiral Tripathi stated, "The Indian Navy is hoping to sign the deals for Rafale-Marine and three additional submarines">Scorpene submarines by next month." The Indian Navy has been negotiating with France for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft and with the French Naval Group for the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited. The three submarines will complement the six Scorpene-class submarines that have already been built by the dockyard. The Indian Navy is looking to induct the three submarines along with the Project 75 India programme, which aims to enhance India's indigenous submarine capabilities.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that the maritime force keeps a watch on the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) in the Indian Ocean Region. "We are keeping a close watch on the extra-regional forces operating in the Indian sea including the PLA Navy, the warships and even their research vessels and know what they are doing and where they are," Tripathi said while addressing the media at a press conference.

The Naval Chief further mentioned that while China's naval presence is increasing in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Navy remains focused on safeguarding India's interests in the Indian Ocean region. "I believe you must have heard about China calling itself the Middle Kingdom. The book- The Hundred Year Marathon is on how the Chinese are planning to become what they want to. There is a vision that they want to become a world power. We see that is happening... Our reading is that it will manifest more in the Pacific Ocean and we are keeping a watch to ensure that our interests in the Indian Ocean region are not affected." Admiral Tripathi said. Additionally, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi affirmed that the launch of the nuclear-capable missile from the INS Arighaat was successful.

