Indian Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Mumbai

While the advanced light helicopter (ALH) was on a routine mission, the incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), on a routine sortie off the Mumbai coast, made an emergency landing after it experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height on Wednesday. 

According to the Indian Navy, the Pilot carried out controlled ditching (an emergency landing on water) over water. All three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue. 

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation," said Indian Navy. 

"They were brought to the Navy`s helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe. The ditched helicopter deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the Navy added. 

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet earlier. A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered, it added. 

