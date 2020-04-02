Indian Navy develops low-cost temperature gun, protective gear to help coronavirus fighters

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor and protective gear to shield professionals from the virus exposure. It is to be noted that the instrument was manufactured at a nominal cost of just under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources. The Indian Navy has informed that the cost is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market.

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Thursday took to Twitter to state that in support of the healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the Indian Navy's Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has risen to the occasion and produced Personal Protective Gear (PPG) to minimise exposure of the aforementioned professionals to the 'hazardous' COVID-19. The spokesperson added that this gear consists of masks, gowns, headcover, and footwear. The gloves in use are disposable latex gloves, it was said.

This #PersonalProtective Gear consists of mask, gown, head cover and footwear. The gloves in use are the disposable latex gloves. pic.twitter.com/uqjI94LaPE — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 1, 2020

India witnessed the maximum number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (March 31 midnight to April 1 midnight) with 437 new infections reported from different parts of the country taking the total to 1,965 with 50 deaths, according to the latest government update.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.