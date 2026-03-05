Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma share heartwarming hug at Wankhede during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final
Indian Navy clarifies responding to distress call from Iranian IRIS Dena warship, deployed aircraft
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani impress paparazzi with sweet gesture at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, Watch
Why did CV Ananda Bose resign as Bengal Governor? BJP leader says 'spent enough time at office'
WhatsApp to introduce Plus subscription, new features to include expanded pinned chats, custom icons, more
Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi amid Middle East conflict
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider accuses parents of torture over inter-caste marriage: 'They are responsible for my death'
'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure
Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?
INDIA
The Indian Navy on Thursday clarified that it conducted a search and rescue mission after it received a distress call from Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was destroyed by a US torpedo killing over 80 sailors and injuring many others on board.