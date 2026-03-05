INDIA

Indian Navy clarifies responding to distress call from Iranian IRIS Dena warship, deployed aircraft

The Indian Navy on Thursday clarified that it conducted a search and rescue mission after it received a distress call from Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was destroyed by a US torpedo killing over 80 sailors and injuring many others on board.

