Indian nationals asked to leave Ukraine amid 'uncertainties of the current situation'

Headlines

'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Viral video: Lungi-clad little boy's cute dance to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa will make your day, watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Day 2: How, when and where to watch live aarti from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

Watch: Official anthem for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 starring Ranveer Singh released

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Day 2: How, when and where to watch live aarti from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Watch: Official anthem for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 starring Ranveer Singh released

Bowlers who have taken maximum wickets in 1st over

Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: 5 records set by the Afghan spinner

10 benefits of eating soaked almonds daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

HomeIndia

India

Indian nationals asked to leave Ukraine amid 'uncertainties of the current situation'

India asks Indian nationals to leave Ukraine temporarily given the uncertainties of the current situation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, on Tuesday, asked Indian nationals in Ukraine, especially students to leave Ukraine temporarily given the uncertainties of the current situation between Ukraine and Russia. In a statement, the Embassy of India said, "In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

The statement further read, "Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine."On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner.

"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release. Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

White House spokesperson had earlier said that the US would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India."We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki a press briefing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Parliament not place to work for growth of party but...': PM Modi at new Sansad Bhavan

All-party meet: Several parties push for passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament session

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE