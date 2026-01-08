Indian national Rakki Kisan Gopal safely evacuated from Yemen's Socotra Island, returns on special flight, was stranded there due to...

An Indian national, Rakki Kisan Gopal was evacuated from Socotra Island in Yemen, who was stranded there for few weeks due to escalating violence and and military tensions in the country. Gopal returned to India via Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on January 8, 2026.

In a post on X, India's mission in Yemen wrote, "Indian national Ms. Rakki Kishan Gopal, who was stranded on Socotra Island in Yemen for the past few weeks, was successfully evacuated on a special Yemenia flight to Jeddah on Jan 7. She was received by officials of the @CGIJeddah & subsequently returned to India this morning."

Violence in Yemen

The evacuation comes amid the ongoing violence in Yemen as Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia have recently completed the transfer of control over all military sites in the eastern governorates of Hadramout and al-Mahra after reclaiming them from the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), as per reports.

The developments have coincided with diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, as a delegation led by STC chief Aidarous al-Zubaidi is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend a peace forum. The move is being seen as a potential step toward reducing a conflict that has devastated Yemen and strained relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Al Jazeera reported.

In early December, tensions flared up when STC fighters seized control of Hadramout and al-Mahra, provinces that together account for nearly half of Yemen's landmass and share a border with Saudi Arabia. However efforts are ongoing to ease the tensions, with military withdrawal and civilians life returning to normal. At least 80 of its fighters were killed, 152 wounded and 130 captured during the clashes, as per reports.

Tourists stranded in Yemen's Socotra Island

The civilian movement has been severely affected due to the ongoing violence at several places including on Yemen's Socotra island. About 400 tourists have been stranded on the island after flights were suspended amid clashes on the mainland between Saudi Arabia-backed government forces and UAE-linked secessionists, Al Jazeera reported.

Air traffic to and from Yemen has been largely restricted over the past few days as heavy fighting erupted between rival armed groups operating under the country's fractured government, which is headquartered in the southern port city of Aden.

Socotra, located around 380 km south of the mainland, is under the control of the UAE-backed STC, which has been involved in clashes with the Saudi-backed government in Hadramout and al-Mahra.

Confirming the situation, Yahya bin Afrar, deputy governor for culture and tourism on Socotra, said that "more than 400 foreign tourists" were unable to leave the island after their flights were "suspended".

According to Al Jazeera, the flight disruptions are linked to the broader escalation of violence on the mainland, which has affected civilian movement and air operations as security conditions remain volatile.

