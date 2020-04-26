Indian missions ready with groundwork as consultations begin to evacuate stranded nationals

While consultations have started on how to bring back stranded nationals from across the world once pan-India lockdown is relaxed in future, Indian missions are ready with the groundwork.

India's Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier this week held a video conference with chief secretaries of all states and union territories on the situation on lockdown in the country and resumption of economic activities.

During that meeting, the issue of Indians stranded abroad was also discussed. A government release quoting cabinet secretary informed that "Ministry of External Affairs has started the process of consultation with the States/UTs to bringing back the Indian nationals stranded in different countries."

The final call for this will be taken after getting feedback on the preparedness of the states/UTs to receive such people and taking into consideration all required health precautions which include quarantine and testing facility.

Several Indians are stranded across the world, from Japan to Singapore to Europe and the Gulf, who are keen to come back to India but cannot due to the nationwide lockdown. As of now, the Indian missions have told them to stay put and are reaching out to them by providing them food, accommodation and even dry ration.

While the evacuation of Indians is expected to be a huge task, before the lockdown, India had evacuated more than 2,000 of its citizens from China, Japan, Italy and Iran. This also included 48 foreigners, many of them from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.