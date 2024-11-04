The consulate expressed disappointment, noting that Canadian authorities had been informed in advance to ensure security at the event, which is part of routine consular activities

India has condemned a violent attack on a temple in Brampton, Canada, by a pro-Khalistani mob. The incident, which took place outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir near Toronto, involved anti-India elements disrupting a consular event co-organised with the temple, according to a statement from the Indian consulate.

The consulate expressed disappointment, noting that Canadian authorities had been informed in advance to ensure security at the event, which is part of routine consular activities.

Videos circulating on social media show a group of men wielding sticks and displaying flags associated with pro-Khalistani groups. The mob reportedly attacked devotees outside the temple, including women and children, according to the Hindu Canadian Foundation.

Chandra Arya, a federal lawmaker from Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, blamed "Khalistani extremists" for the attack. He criticised the growing extremism in Canada and warned that a “red line” had been crossed. Arya has consistently voiced concerns over the rise in violence against Hindu-Canadian communities, highlighting a trend of religious intolerance.

In July, Arya raised alarm over repeated vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada. He cited incidents of hateful graffiti at various temples, including the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton. These attacks, he noted, have been increasingly targeting Hindu temples across the Greater Toronto Area and other regions in recent years.

The incident adds to ongoing tensions between pro-Khalistan supporters and Hindu communities in Canada, sparking discussions about safety and religious tolerance in the country.