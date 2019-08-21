Indian military to train Zambian armed forces: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced in his press statement that Indian military will be training Zambian armed forces while the President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on a 3-day visit to India.

The initiative was taken by the Prime Minister in an effort to grow its defence engagement with African countries.

"To increase the capacity of Zambian armed forces, Indian military and airforce training team will be station in Zambia," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India will also provide 100 solar irrigation pumps, 1000 tons of rice and 100 tons of milk powder to the southern African country.

Lauding India's role in his country's development Edgar Chagwa Lungu said, "India is an important and strategic partner in Zambia's enhanced quest for socio-economic development".

This is the first visit by any head of the state from Africa after the new Indian government took charge in May of this year.

Earlier he was given a guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

In the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, he said, "All said and done, only acknowledging the truth about past, present and future, can set us mankind free".

President Kovind had paid a visit to the southern African country in April of 2018. Bilateral trade between India and Zambia stands at $ 830 million dollars with India importing copper from the country.

Zambia is the second-largest producer of copper in Africa. with $5 billion investment, India is one of the leading investors in the country.