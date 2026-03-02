Indian mariner killed as oil tanker hit by drone boat in Gulf of Oman amid US-Iran conflict

An attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat on Monday killed one crew member of a mariner on board a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker amid the US-Iran conflict. The oil tanker vessel identified as the MKD VYOM was struck by a bomb-carrying drone boat, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

An attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat on Monday killed one crew member of a mariner on board a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker amid the US-Iran conflict. The oil tanker vessel identified as the MKD VYOM was struck by a bomb-carrying drone boat, the state-run Oman News Agency reported. The dead crew member was from India, news agency AP reported.



After being struck by a suspected drone, the vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire, said V.Ships Asia, confirming that one casualty was in the engine room at the time of the incident. According to concerned officials, the unmanned boat carrying explosives caused the fatality on board, but details about other injuries or the extent of damage to the vessel were not immediately available.

The tanker was carrying approximately 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo, had 21 crew members on board, including 16 Indians, four Bangladeshis and one Ukrainian at the time of the attack. The merchant ship MV SAND, which sails under the flag of Panama, in coordination with the Maritime Security Centre, evacuated the survivors. Oman's Royal Navy is monitoring a damaged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman and warning ships to stay clear.

Meanwhile, Iran had warned vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, and there's suspicion it might be involved, given the escalating Middle East conflict after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.