Real-life crime thriller: How a man 'killed' his own 'twin' to fulfil dream of American life

How a man 'killed' his own 'twin' to fulfil dream of American life

An overly ambitious man who had aspirations of living the American dream saw himself fall apart under a mountain of lies. The 26-year-old man from Patiala, Punjab, created an imaginary twin brother who lived in the United States, killed him off, and then applied for a visa to attend his fictitious funeral in an effort to start a new life.

Jaswinder Singh intended to use the documents created for his "twin" for his own purposes and begin living in the country of his dreams. He underestimated the amount of scrutiny the US foreign office would give his visa application, which was the only weak point in his plan.

The embassy recognised Singh's false identity and alerted Delhi Police to the fraudulent application and documents. According to police sources, the cops have detained him and are questioning his contact in the US who gave him the fake document as well as another ally in Punjab.

In order to go to his visa interview at the American embassy, Singh, a resident of Patiala in the Punjab, travelled to Delhi on December 6. His paperwork noted that he had been working as a "crime branch officer" in Pune since 2017.

READ | Delhi acid attack: All three accused arrested within hours of incident

What exactly was Jaswinder's plan?

Jaswinder Singh claimed that his twin brother, Kulwinder, had passed away in New York and that he was the only blood relative still living in India who needed to travel there to attend the brother's funeral. In addition to documents claiming to be "cremation center's verification of death" and "unofficial death record abstract" dated October 24, 2022, Singh presented a letter from "Beecher Flooks Funeral Home" in Pleasantville, New York, to support his emotional story.

The surprising resemblances between Singh and his "twin brother," Kulwinder Singh, in their photographs caught the embassy officials' attention during the interview. However, the US embassy's highly skilled staff quickly exposed the Punjab youth's lies, ending his disguise. They found that neither Kulwinder Singh nor anyone with that name had ever resided in that region of New York or passed away there on the specified date.

When called into question, Singh cried hysterically and admitted forging the paperwork proving his employment with the Pune Police. He also disclosed that his American friend had assisted him with the ceremony letter and had emailed it to him.

READ | Greater Noida: Women, children trapped inside society's elevator due to power outage; rescued after 30 minutes