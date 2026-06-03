Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait, safety of millions of Indians in Gulf under spotlight

The Embassy of India in Kuwait has confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out on Kuwait International Airport, earlier on Wednesday. Dozens of people were injured, many of them critically, when drones and missiles targeted the building.

Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait sparks safety concerns for millions of them in Gulf

The Embassy of India in Kuwait has confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out on Kuwait International Airport, earlier on Wednesday.

"Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today," the Indian Embassy posted on X. "The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," it added.

Dozens of people were injured, many of them critically, when drones and missiles targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport at dawn on Wednesday.

What happened in the incident?

The early morning attack on Kuwait International Airport injured several people and forced authorities to divert flights, the state news agency reported. The ​attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's Terminal 1 building, it ​said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Kuwait Airways said it would reschedule its ‌Wednesday ⁠flights. Shortly afterwards, the civil aviation authority said the country's flagship carrier had resumed flights from Terminal 4, after evaluating damage and taking safety measures. It has affected airlines like IndiGo which has suspended operations to Kuwait soon after the attack.

"The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care," Kuwait Army stated on X.

Millions of Indians face uncertainty in the Gulf

The strike is a signal of an escalation ​for the oil-rich Gulf country, which had till now spared from the strikes since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced ⁠on April 8. Iran's number of missiles and ​drones strikes at Kuwait was due to its closeness to the US

The incident comes amid growing concerns for the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Accoriding to estimates, between 9 and 10 million Indians live and work across the Middle East like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, making it a major hub of overseas Indian population in the world.

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More than one million Indians reside in Kuwait, and are therefore a significant part of the country's workforce.

The attack has consequences beyond safety concerns as Indians in Gulf nations make a large share of India's remittance inflows. Reports say that Gulf-based Indians send nearly 40% of India's total remittances, equal to tens of billions of dollars per year. If the war persist and escalate, there would be severe consequences for jobs, mobility and money transfers to families back home.

The death highlights how the widening conflict is increasingly affecting civilians and foreign workers, not just military bases.

What a prolonged conflict could mean for India?

Apart from the lives lost due to conflict in the Gulf, the conflict could disrupt remittances, trade, aviation routes and energy supplies that are crucial to India's economy.