Indian journalist held in custody in Australia on people smuggling charges

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIndia

India

Indian journalist held in custody in Australia on people smuggling charges

An Indian journalist charged with an aggravated people smuggling offence by Australian authorities for facilitating the travel of a "fake media contingent" to attend the Commonwealth Games will stay in custody for six more weeks, a media report said today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 12:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Indian journalist charged with an aggravated people smuggling offence by Australian authorities for facilitating the travel of a "fake media contingent" to attend the Commonwealth Games will stay in custody for six more weeks, a media report said today.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46, was detained along with eight others by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers at the Brisbane Airport in March because his companions' accreditations were not genuine.

The Commonwealth Games were held on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane from April 4-15.

The eight, aged between 20 and 37, were allegedly holding temporary activity visas and claiming to be accredited media representatives, Brisbane Times reported.

Sharma is described in court documentation as a journalist. Prosecutors claim his accreditation was genuine but he "facilitated" the group's travel, the report said.

Sharma, who is from Haryana, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court and charged with an aggravated people smuggling offence, which carries a minimum five-year sentence if convicted.

The charge applies to anyone accused of smuggling five or more people and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Sharma is also accused of causing "false or forged" documents to be presented on behalf of his eight fellow travellers in relation to a visa application, between December 2017 and March this year.

Legal Aid solicitor Axel Beard used Google Translate to communicate with the accused as he stood in the dock during the first brief hearing.

Sharma was remanded in custody in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday, with his matter adjourned to June 22 at the request of commonwealth prosecutors.

In another blow to his legal cause, he will no longer be represented by private law firm Legal Guru after failing to satisfy the terms of his retainer.
He will instead by represented by Legal Aid.

His case has been delayed as Australian Federal Police continue preparing their brief of evidence, with time being taken to examine a laptop and nine mobile phones.

The ABF confirmed the other eight had been taken into immigration detention.

Local authorities had been tipped off by officials in Bangkok that the group might not be genuine, the ABF had said in a statement describing the group as a "fake media contingent".

All nine people were found to be carrying 'false or forged' documents.

Australian Border Force Queensland regional commander Terry Price said any attempts to exploit the Commonwealth Games and Australia's visa program would not be tolerated.

"Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor," he said in a statement.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie had said there was no concern despite the security scare.

"There should be no issue in relation to security at these Commonwealth Games. None at all," he said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made In Heaven creator Zoya Akhtar hits back at Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE