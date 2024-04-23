Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian Innovator Tackles Cloud Storage Complexity: Vikranth Etikyala's Multi-Cloud Solution

India successfully test fires 250 km strike range air-launched ballistic missile Crystal Maze-2

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian Innovator Tackles Cloud Storage Complexity: Vikranth Etikyala's Multi-Cloud Solution

Who was Ashwatthama and why was he cursed?

Leaves that instantly reduce high uric acid in body

6 signs of prostate cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

HomeIndia

India

Indian Innovator Tackles Cloud Storage Complexity: Vikranth Etikyala's Multi-Cloud Solution

The Multi-Cloud Storage Service offers a single, intuitive interface for interacting with industry-leading cloud storage platforms like Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 09:16 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of cloud computing, where businesses and individuals generate zettabytes of data, the question of managing this vast amount of information efficiently and securely is paramount. Vikranth Etikyala, a distinguished cloud infrastructure and storage expert is at the forefront of addressing this challenge with his innovative open-source project: the Multi-Cloud Storage Library.

With extensive expertise in cloud storage systems, VikranthEtikyala has significantly shaped the landscape through his roles, including a critical position at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and his ongoing tenure as a Senior Staff Software Engineer at SoFi. His deep-seated understanding of the complexities and inefficiencies associated with managing multiple cloud providers has equipped him with unique insights. These insights inspired him to engineer a streamlined solution that greatly simplifies cloud storage management, marking a notable advancement in the field. This development reflects his status as a leading expert in cloud technologies, showcasing his ability to innovate and improve system efficiencies on a significant scale.

The Multi-Cloud Storage Service offers a single, intuitive interface for interacting with industry-leading cloud storage platforms like Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage. This eliminates the need for developers to learn the nuances of each provider, saving valuable time and resources.
Real-World Benefits for Companies

Cost Control:  An often-overlooked factor in cloud storage is cost optimization. Vikranth's library seamlessly integrates advanced compression techniques, minimizing file sizes before they're uploaded to the cloud. This translates into significant storage cost reductions, a major advantage for Indian businesses.

Security-Centric:  Data security is always a top priority. The service automatically encrypts data at the source, ensuring it remains protected even before it leaves a company's systems. This proactive approach aligns with the growing emphasis on data privacy and security in India.

Aligning with India's Multi-Cloud Ambitions:   The Indian government encourages the adoption of multi-cloud strategies to foster innovation and competitiveness. Vikranth's tool makes this transition smoother for businesses. Companies can leverage the best features and pricing models from different providers while avoiding the dreaded vendor lock-in.

Beyond the Code: Influencer, Mentor, and Advocate

Vikranth's influence extends well beyond his technical contributions. He is a recognized figure at global tech conferences, where he shares his insights on cloud technologies, storage solutions, and sustainable technology practices such as energy-efficient tape storage. His advocacy efforts are in line with India’s ambitions to adopt greener technologies.

Additionally, Vikranth's role as a mentor is evident in his engagements with platforms like Alchemist, where he guides burgeoning engineers towards achieving their full potential. He also contributes significantly to societal advancements through his involvement with King County's Digital Equity Group in the United States, which focuses on empowering underrepresented communities through technology.

VikranthEtikyala’s initiatives in cloud storage not only exemplify technical excellence but also demonstrate his commitment to fostering a more efficient, secure, and inclusive digital future. His work is setting a benchmark for innovation in cloud storage solutions, making a profound impact on the industry and offering valuable best practices and tools for businesses and beyond.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Drew Barrymore was asked to tone down comedy in Never Been Kissed, studio executives said it made her 'unattractive'

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan today amid tensions with Israel

IPL 2024: How can RCB still qualify for playoffs after 1-run loss against KKR?

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

Meet India's first billionaire, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, but was called miser due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement