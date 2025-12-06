Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details

The unprecedented IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country on Saturday as more than 500 flights were cancelled, with the Kempegowda International Airport, which serves Bengaluru, being the worst-affected.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has directed IndiGo to issue refunds to passengers who have been affected by mass cancellations over the past few days by Sunday (December 7). The directive comes as India's largest airline continues to cancel and delay hundreds of flights every single day -- a chaotic situation triggered by a number of operational disruptions. The union ministry has also instructed the airline to not levy any rescheduling charges and said that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.

In a statement, MoCA said: "The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations." IndiGo has also been asked to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation units to proactively contact affected passengers.

The Aviation Ministry has also directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passengers' residential or chosen addresses within two days. "Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations," the ministry said.

"Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel," the aviation ministry said in its statement.