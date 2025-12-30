FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India slams China after criticism over Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan: 'Cinematic expression is...'

The film, starring Salman Khan, is based on the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. An article in China's state-run newspaper Global Times alleged that the events of the 2020 skirmishes portrayed in the Bollywood movie "do not align with the facts."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

The government of India has highlighted that there is artistic freedom in the country and filmmakers are free to exercise it -- a statement that came after China objected to the Hindi movie Battle of Galwan. The film, starring Salman Khan in a lead role, is based on the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. An article in China's state-run newspaper Global Times alleged that the events of the 2020 skirmishes portrayed in the Bollywood movie "do not align with the facts."

A source in the government told NDTV: "India is a country with freedom of expression, and cinematic expression is an integral part of it. Indian filmmakers are free to make films as per this artistic freedom." They further told the channel: "Those who may have concerns on this particular film are free to approach India's Ministry of Defence for any clarifications. Government has no role to play in this film." After the 2020 clashes, border tensions between India and China escalated and diplomatic ties between the powerful neighbours plummeted.

After a teaser for Battle of Galwan was released, a Global Times piece alleged that the movie was exaggerated. "The Bollywood films at most provide an entertainment-driven, emotionally charged portrayal, but no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite the history or shake the PLA's determination to defend China's sovereign territory," the article read. PLA stands for the People's Liberation Army of China. The article also falsely claims that the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It places the blame of the 2020 military clashes on New Delhi, alleging that Indian troops crossed over the LAC and provoked the Chinese side.

