India responds after US panel urges sanctions on R&AW, RSS: 'Distorted and selective picture'

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INDIA
In its latest annual report, the USCIRF made certain recommendations based on an assessment of conditions during 2025. The report alleges that the Indian government has engaged in and tolerated "systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations".
The central government on Monday (March 16) responded after a United States (US) federal commission recommended that India be designated a 'Country of Particular Concern' for violations of religious freedom. The commission has also called for targeted sanctions on the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) as well as on the Hindutva group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- considered the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Responding to the report, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had taken note of "the latest report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom." He added: "We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India. For several years now, USCIRF has persisted in presenting a distorted and selective picture of India, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives rather than objective facts."
Jaiswal further stated that "such repeated misrepresentations" only undermine the credibility of the US commission. "Instead of persisting with selective criticism of India, USCIRF would do well to reflect on the disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the United States, which merit serious attention," the statement added.
In its latest annual report, the USCIRF made the abovementioned recommendations based on an assessment of conditions during 2025. The report alleges that the Indian government has engaged in and tolerated "systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations". It proposes targeted sanctions on certain individuals and entities, including R&AW and the RSS, for their "responsibility and tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom." The report recommends measures such as freezing of assets and barring of entry into the US.