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Govt defends Telegram ban ahead of NEET-UG retest, says action is 'targeted, time-bound'

The NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled over a paper leak scandal, with reports suggesting that the official question paper was circulated through Telegram channels.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Govt defends Telegram ban ahead of NEET-UG retest, says action is 'targeted, time-bound'
The NEET-UG retest is set to be held on Sunday (Photo: ANI).
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The central government has defended a ban on the Telegram app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, due to be held on Sunday. Government officials said the ban is a preemptive move to prevent organised fraud and extortion targeting students and not an attempt to suppress discussion around paper leaks. The NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled over a paper leak scandal, with reports suggesting that the question paper was circulated through Telegram channels.

According to a report by NDTV, government sources said the Telegram ban is "targeted, time-bound and tied specifically to the NEET re-exam window." Officials claimed that channels carrying names such as 'Paper Leaked NEET' were allegedly demanding hefty payments, ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees, from aspirants after falsely claiming access to leaked exam papers. Government officials added that the issue was closer to prevention of financial fraud than to concerns over free speech.

The Centre has placed a ban on the Telegram app until Monday (June 22). In addition, the app's controversial message-editing feature has been disabled till the end of the month. The feature allows users to edit existing posts while retaining the original timestamp, which the government said it being exploited to create fake claims of paper leaks. Meanwhile, Telegram has challenged the government order before the Delhi High Court. The messaging platform argued the government had singled it out and that the ban affected over 150 million users of the app.

Earlier, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov slammed the ban, saying that the order "punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India" and "not the insiders who leaked the exam materials." He added that the ban had not stopped anything. "The leaks just moved to other apps," Durov wrote in a post on X. The NEET-UG 2026, originally held on May 3, was cancelled over a paper leak scandal, which is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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