Indian girl dies, mother critically injured in car accident in Jebel Ali town, UAE

A four-year-old Indian girl died, and her mother was critically injured, in a car accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

Media reports stated that the incident occurred outside a school in Jebel Ali town, UAE.

The mother and the child were run over by a car when the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator while reversing the vehicle. The driver, reportedly an African woman, also damaged three other vehicles that were parked adjacent to each other.

Brigadier General Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, stated that the child died on the spot, and her mother was rushed to NMC hospital. The doctors informed that the mother suffered a fracture.