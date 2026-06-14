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Indian vessel with 14 crew members suffers engine failure off Oman coast; all sailors safe

Reportedly, a US Navy patrol aircraft dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking it. Authorities said that all 14 sailors boarded the life raft.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Indian vessel with 14 crew members suffers engine failure off Oman coast; all sailors safe
The Indian embassy in Omani capital Muscat confirmed the incident (Representational image).
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The United States Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors after an Indian-flagged vessel began sinking about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning (June 14). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the US Navy alerted the shore authorities and the Indian Navy about the incident. Reportedly, a US Navy patrol aircraft dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking it. Authorities said that all 14 sailors boarded the life raft, as per the HT report.

The Indian embassy in Oman's capital Muscat confirmed the incident in a post on X. It said: "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew." It added that search and rescue operation was being coordinated with the Omani authorities and the vessels "in vicinity of the incident." In another post, the Indian embassy said that the vessel had experienced an engine failure. "It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft," the mission said.

The incident has come at a time of heightened tensions in international waters near the Strait of Hormuz. US forces have attacked several vessels carrying Indian crew members in recent days. Three Indian sailors were killed in one of the attacks. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) subsequently summoned a top US envoy to protest the attacks. In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any violation of the American blockade in the Strait of Hormuz will not be tolerated. "The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," an official statement said.

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