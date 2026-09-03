Indian fighter jet Tejas gets new wings; US Aerospace firm supplies three more engines to HAL, Pakistan may get upset

The latest supply comes after the seventh F404-IN20 engine was delivered to HAL in July. The total deliveries have now reached 10 with the arrival of three more engines. GE Aerospace is required to provide 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A programme under the 2021 contract.

The Tejas Mk1A fighter programme has received a fresh push as US aerospace major GE Aerospace has delivered three more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Shipped in August 2026, the latest consignment takes the total engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A fleet to 10.

The latest supply comes after the seventh F404-IN20 engine was delivered to HAL in July. The total deliveries have now reached 10 with the arrival of three more engines. GE Aerospace is required to provide 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A programme under the 2021 contract.

GE Aerospace said on Thursday that it had supplied three additional F404-IN20 engines to HAL. The company said the engines were shipped to India in August. The latest delivery comes after the seventh F404-IN20 engine was supplied to HAL in July. With three more engines now delivered, the total count has gone up to 10. Under the 2021 contract, GE Aerospace has to supply 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A programme.

The firm said in a statement, "GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in August 2026. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force to power India's indigenous fighter jets."

What makes the GE F404-IN20 engine crucial for Tejas?

The F404-IN20 is a version of GE Aerospace's F404 engine that has been specifically tailored for India's single-engine Tejas fighter. GE Aerospace says the Indian version delivers the highest thrust among engines in the F404 family. It incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades and a number of other specialised parts built to meet the requirements of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

GE Aerospace describes the F404 as one of the most successful engines in military aviation, with the powerplant used on thousands of combat aircraft globally. For the Tejas programme, the engine has been a key part of the aircraft's development and operational journey. GE Aerospace said the F404 has proved to be a strong fit for the Tejas LCA.

GE had earlier halted F404-IN20 engine production

The latest engine deliveries are also significant because GE Aerospace had previously shut down production of the F404-IN20. The company had completed its earlier commitment to HAL in 2016 after supplying 65 F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. Since there were no further engine orders at that point, production of the specialised Indian variant was subsequently discontinued.

That situation changed after HAL placed an order for another 99 engines in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A programme. GE Aerospace then restarted the F404-IN20 production line after it had remained inactive for five years and reactivated the global supply chain associated with the engine. GE Aerospace said its teams worked closely with the Tejas programme for several years to further customise the engine according to the Indian Air Force's requirements.

How F404 has been linked to Tejas programme for decades

GE Aerospace's ties with India's military aviation programme date back several decades. The company said it began collaborating with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s, paving the way for its later involvement in India's indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

The F404-IN20 was selected in 2004 to power the single-engine Tejas jet. GE Aerospace termed the selection a major milestone for both the Indian aerospace programme and the company. The engine also powered the Tejas during its early flight trials. According to GE Aerospace, during its maiden test flight in 2008, the aircraft climbed to several mission altitudes and hit a speed of Mach 1.1.