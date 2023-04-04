Search icon
Indian eyedrops causing deaths, blindness? Know ‘Artificial Tears’ drops controversy, why it’s unsafe

Made-in-India EzriCare Artificial Tears eyedrops are under the scanner by authorities in the US for being unsafe, and causing blindness in many, even death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Indian eyedrops causing deaths, blindness? (Photo - Twitter)

After the Gambia cough syrup controversy, an eyedrop made in India has now come under the scanner for causing multiple deaths and a dozen cases of blindness due to highly drug-resistant bacteria which is borne from the medication.

The United States medical watchdog Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into the likely presence of a type of bacteria that is drug-resistant, which is linked to eyedrops made by an Indian company, according to CDC.

The eyedrops named EzriCare Artificial Tears made by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare have now come under the scanner as three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections have been traced back to the product.

After the controversy erupted, Global Pharma Healthcare already announced the recall of all their EzriCare Artificial Tears eyedrops linked to the US market and stopped the production of the reportedly unsafe eyedrops after three deaths were linked to it.

Indian eyedrops controversy explained

Last month, US medical watchdog CDC announced that they were launching an investigation into a multi-state outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can spread from person to person and lead to human infections.

The rare strain of the drug-resistant bacteria was identified in 68 patients, out of which three people died and eight suffered blindness. Most of these patients had been using Artificial Tears eyedrops, which were imported from India.

In a report released on March 21, the CDC said, “Patients reported over 10 different brands of artificial tears and some patients used multiple brands. EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was the brand most commonly reported.”

It was reported that the EzriCare and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears is likely to be contaminated with bacteria, which can potentially lead to blindness. This bacteria can cause infections in the blood, wounds, and lungs, and is very difficult to treat through antibiotics.

In a statement, the CDC further said, “Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.”

READ | Eye drops made by Indian firm linked to vision loss in US, recalled

