Indian envoy not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over Galwan soldier row

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian envoy will not be attending the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics over the fresh controversy that broke out regarding the Galwan soldier row.

As per the reports, China has chosen one of the soldiers involved in the Galwan Valley clash to be the torchbearer of the opening ceremonies in the Beijing Winter Olympics. The MEA further said that it was regrettable that China has "chosen to politicise" the games.

In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticized the move and said, “Regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s regimental commander, who had suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, became the torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on Wednesday (February 2).

Apart from the Indian envoy, the US, UK, and Canada are among countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

India is not the only country that has slammed China’s decision for the torchbearer in the ceremonies. A US lawmaker on Wednesday slammed China for choosing the PLA commander for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay.

"It’s shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics2022 who’s part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India," said Senator Jim Risch, a Republican who is a Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The controversial torchbearer of the ceremonies has been identified as Qi Fabao, who is reportedly a regimental commander of the People’s Liberation Army. He was seriously injured during a clash between the Indian and the Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)