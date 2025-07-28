Indian envoy gives blunt reply on Russian oil question, says 'Do we switch off our economy?'

He added that it was unfair for other countries to expect India to cut ties with Russia while they themselves maintain beneficial relationships with nations that are problematic for India.

India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has strongly defended New Delhi’s decision to continue importing oil from Russia, saying the country cannot be expected to shut down its economy due to global political pressure. Speaking to the UK’s Times Radio, Doraiswami said that India’s actions are based on practical needs and long-standing partnerships. He pointed out that many European countries still buy energy and rare earth materials from the same nations they criticise India for trading with.

When asked about India’s close ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Doraiswami said, “We have a relationship that is based on a number of metrics.” He explained that India’s security partnership with Russia dates back to a time when many Western countries refused to sell weapons to India but sold them to India’s neighbours—who used them against India.

Doraiswami also highlighted the challenges India faces in the global energy market. “We used to buy energy from other sources, but were displaced because others started buying more from them. Prices went up,” he said. “We import over 80% of our energy. We are the third-largest consumer in the world. What would you have us do? Switch off our economy?”

He added that it was unfair for other countries to expect India to cut ties with Russia while they themselves maintain beneficial relationships with nations that are problematic for India. “Do we ask you to take a test of loyalty?” he asked.

India has sharply increased its purchase of Russian oil since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Between January and June this year, India imported about 1.75 million barrels of Russian oil per day—a 1% rise from last year.