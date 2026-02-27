FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

How Gita Wisdom Fuels an International Cricketer's Life: Team USA's Saurabh Netravalkar Speaks with Acharya Prashant

8th Pay Commission Salary scam: Fraudsters lure employees, govt cautions, what you should do?

How PM Modi's visit, India's closeness with Israel will change New Delhi's Middle East politics?

Arshdeep Singh creates history, overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in major T20 World Cup milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is not the Only Next Evolution in Go-to-Market Strategy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

India’s real GDP has shown a remarkable progress as it is evaluated to grow by 7.6 per cent in the current financial year 2025-26, said an evaluation by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Overall economic performance in 2025-26 is mainly due to robust real growth.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
India's real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26, says Govt data
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s real GDP has shown a remarkable progress as it is evaluated to grow by 7.6 per cent in the current financial year 2025-26, said an evaluation by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Thursday. According to the minisry’s estimates, nominal GDP, which includes consumer inflation, is fixed at 8.6 per cent, the government said.  

Overall economic performance in 2025-26 is mainly due to robust real growth observed in the second quarter (8.4 per cent) and the third quarter (7.8 per cent). In the October-December quarter, the economy grew 7.8 per cent, in real terms, data showed. The Indian economy has exhibited sustained performance, recording real GDP growth rates of 7.2 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively during 2023-24 and 2024-25. Nominal GDP has registered 11.0 per cent and 9.7 per cent growth rates during 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. 

The manufacturing sector has been the major driver in contributing to the resilient performance of the economy in the consecutive three financial years after rebasing. This sector has attained double-digit growth rates in 2023-24 and 2025-26.Secondary and tertiary sectors have boosted the performance of the economy by registering above 9.0 per cent growth rate in 2025-26. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with a base year of 2022-23, which replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011-12.As per the International best practices, base year revision is undertaken periodically and differs from regular revisions in National Accounts primarily because of the nature of changes.  

In Annual revisions, changes are made only based on updated data becoming available without making any changes in the conceptual framework or using any new data source, to ensure strict comparison over years. In case of base year revisions, changes are made to capture structural changes in the economy, incorporate the latest data sources, improve estimation methodologies, and enhance coverage and accuracy. The Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 has been selected as the base year, as it represents a recent normal year (after COVID), with availability of robust and comprehensive data across sectors of the economy, making it an appropriate benchmark for the new series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates. 

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is revising the base year for key macroeconomic indicators--CPI, GDP, and IIP. In late 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assigned India a 'C' rating on national accounts, citing outdated data. The base year was perceived to be outdated by the IMF. According to official data, the economy grew 8.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, in 2021-22 and 2022-23.India has made quite a turnaround, climbing the ladder of economic growth.  

This can be gauged from the progress in terms of the size of the economy. India was placed 11th in 2013-14 and is now the fourth-largest economy.India has surpassed many countries in terms of economic size over the past decade and now needs to continue making progress in terms of per capita income.  

In 2013, India was placed in the league of 'Fragile 5' economies. The term 'Fragile 5' was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst and referred to a set of five emerging countries, including India, whose economies were not doing well. The other four countries were Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey. Today, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies. 


(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty
TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, claims adultery
'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise
'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s
Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan
Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv
Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is not the Only Next Evolution in Go-to-Market Strategy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement