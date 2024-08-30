Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Shooter Manish Narwal secures India's 4th medal at Paris Paralympics, wins silver in men's 10m air pistol SH1

'Era of Uninterrupted…': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sends message to Pakistan

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

'Era of Uninterrupted…': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sends message to Pakistan

'Era of Uninterrupted…': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sends message to Pakistan

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

9 most-awaited films releasing in September 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in September 2024

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 animals that have weaponized tail

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

HomeIndia

India

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

The nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.5 per cent same quarter of last fiscal year.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian economy grew by 6.7 per cent in real terms in the April-June quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's official data showed on Friday.

Last year same quarter, India grew 8.2 per cent. The nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.5 per cent same quarter of last fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest monetary policy meeting, projected GDP growth for 2024-25 at 7.2 per cent, with growth for Q1 expected at 7.1 per cent, Q2 at 7.2 per cent, Q3 at 7.3 per cent, and Q4 at 7.2 per cent.

India's GDP grew by an impressive 8.2 per cent during the financial year 2023-24, continuing to be the fastest-growing major economy. The economy grew by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22, according to official data.

Many global rating agencies and multilateral organizations have also revised their growth forecasts for India upwards. In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent, reinforcing the country's status as the fastest-growing economy among emerging markets and developing economies. 

The IMF had earlier projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for 2024, revising it to 6.8 per cent and now 7 per cent. It had attributed robustness and strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population behind its growth projections.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last month "conservatively" projected India's real GDP growth at 6.5-7 per cent for 2024-25, acknowledging that market expectations are higher. Real GDP growth is the reported economic growth adjusted for inflation.

The World Bank too had upwardly revised India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year 2024-25 by 20 basis points to 6.6 per cent from its earlier projection of 6.4 per cent made in January. World Bank said India will remain the fastest-growing of the world's largest economies, although its pace of expansion is expected to moderate. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Kill OTT release: When, where to watch Lakshya, Raghav Juyal-starrer 'India's most violent film'

Kill OTT release: When, where to watch Lakshya, Raghav Juyal-starrer 'India's most violent film'

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement